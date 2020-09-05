Chameleon Club Closing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chameleon Club in downtown Lancaster is closing, but the music venue plans to reopen in a new location which hasn’t been announced yet.

According to its Facebook page last night, “It is with great sadness that we report to you today that our history at 223 North Water Street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania has concluded. We close this chapter during uncertain times across the entire music industry but, make no mistake, the story of Chameleon Club is far from over. Our commitment to live music is unchanged. We look forward to announcing our new location very soon. Since 1985 we have provided central Pennsylvania with the best in live music.”