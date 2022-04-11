HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new parking system is coming to Hanover in May.

Drivers will still be able to pay to park with coins, but with the updates, they will also be able to pay with their phones or credit cards. Parking rates will go up, which officials say is necessary to pay for the improvements.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Signs and flyers will go out across Hanover this month giving people a heads up about the change. The new rate kicks in next month, although there will be a grace period of reduced enforcement through the end of June.