EAST PETERSBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office have filed charges regarding a deadly crash that occurred in East Petersburg Township back in May 2021.

Cesar Torres, 38, of Florida has been charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle and Involuntary Manslaughter. He also faces offenses of Failure to Stop at a Red Signal and Driving at a Safe Speed.

The crash occurred on May 22, 2021, at 9:06 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road. Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a fire between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. The pickup overturned, resting on its roof, and was engulfed in flames.

The two occupants of the pick-up were trapped inside and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation concluded that Torres was the sole contributor to the cause of the crash. Torres failed to stop for a clearly visible red light and had sufficient time and distance to see the light and come to stop before the intersection.

Torres is presumed innocent until proven guilty.