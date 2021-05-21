Check out the lineup for this summer’s Carlisle Ford Nationals

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — With summer around the corner, we draw closer and closer to the 2021 Carlisle Ford Nationals happening the weekend of June 4. The lineup for this year is one we can’t pass up highlighting.

According to Michael Garland, Carlisle Events publication relations manager, the event will be optically pleasing for those who attend.

Along with the downtown Carlisle Ford Parade making its way back to the streets, there is a wide variety of displays and events to participate in. Displays include Comic Car Con, a display of Ford media and comic-themed cars; Ford National Select Display featuring a slew of customs and originals; the Ford Pinto 50th Display showcasing two rare Olympic Sprint Edition Pintos.

Plus, check out the Big Horse Mustang Anniversary.

“This covers a range of 71-73 mustangs and includes a rare Shelby Europa, a rare Olympic Sprint Edition Ford Mustang,” Garland said. “There is also a father and son build. The wrenched a Mach 1 Mustang that was found locally in Mt. Holly Springs as a total rust bucket and restored in their driveway in Mechanicsburg as a father and son team.”

On-site there will also be the new 2021 Bronco and the new Mach-E GT.

“See in person the re-birth of this iconic brand and see something that has yet to be seen locally, regionally, or even within the northeast at any grand scale,” Garland said. “In fact, there will be at least two of them. Ford will also do roof and door removal demos throughout the weekend.”

