HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chick-fil-A is pursuing two new locations in the Harrisburg area.

According to Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain is “actively pursuing new locations” at 3951 Union Deposit Road and 5101 Jonestown Road.

The Jonestown Road location would be at the current Arby’s Restaurant location, which would be demolished and replaced with a nearly 3,000 sq ft. Chick-fil-A, according to Lower Paxton Township Planning Commission reports.

The plan was approved during a May 4 Planning Commission meeting to include dual drive-thru lanes, ordering and pickup canopies, and a reconfigured parking lot for the Jonestown Road location.

A third lane would be used as an ordering and bypass lane.

We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Harrisburg and are excited by the prospect of joining these neighborhoods. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A currently has locations off of 283 and a second on Carlisle Pike.