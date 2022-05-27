STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are looking for the parents or guardians of a found child.

Steelton Borough Police say the child was found near the 300 block of Lincoln Street. Police believe the child is a 3-5-year-old White/Hispanic boy. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads “Folly Beach, SC.”

A picture of the child was not provided by police.

Any information can be reported anonymously through a Crimewatch tip submission, by calling 717-558-6900 or 9-1-1, to Officer Etnoyer at aetnoyer@steeltonpa.com, or to Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-425-0660.