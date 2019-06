CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl pleaded not guilty at a court hearing Wednesday.

State Police said Thomas Dewald, 20, admitted to taking the girl from her Washington Township home in April. He told investigators he bound her with tape and put her in a wooden chest in his bedroom.

The girl was able to escape and was found several hours later.

State Police said he also assaulted the child.

Dewald’s next court hearing is August 23.