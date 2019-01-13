Child struck by multiple cars dies in West Hempfield Township Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

LANCASTER. Pa. (WHTM) - A 10-year-old boy was killed after being hit by multiple cars in West Hempfield Township, according to police.

West Hempfield Township Police said the boy was walking across Marietta Avenue with a group of people from a parking lot of the Silver Spring Cemetery heading towards Saint Mary's Coptic Church around 5.45 p.m. Saturday.

The boy and a 17-year-old girl were hit by a maroon Ford Taurus that was heading east. The driver of that car, a 17-year-old girl, stopped and was taken to the hospital but has been released.

Investigators said after being hit by the Taurus, the boy was thrown into the westbound lane and was hit at least once, possibly twice by traffic. One of the drivers of the cars stayed on scene but witnesses told police that a black SUV that hit the boy did not stop.

The boy died on scene.

The 17-year-old girl was transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital

The girl's 21-year-old sister was also hurt. Police believe she was struck by debris from crash. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash. Contact police if you have any information about the crash or the black SUV that did not stop at the scene.