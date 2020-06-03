Chocolate World to open for shopping, take-out Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World is reopening Friday, June 5 for shopping and take-out treats.

Hershey says for the safety of visitors, timed-entry passes and face masks are required to enter.

The entry passes are free and available at tickets.hersheys.com. There are various time slots offered each day, and guests will be allowed two hours in the building.

Hershey says to make sure you’re ready to show your digital timed entry pass when you pull up to the parking booths and plan to arrive on property 15 to 30 minutes ahead of your entry time.

All guests will be temperature screened and must be under 100.4 degrees

Fahrenheit to enter Hershey’s Chocolate World.

All food items have been converted to “take-out” packaging and guests will not be allowed to eat in the food hall. Hershey will be offering milkshakes, s’mores, cookies, cupcakes, and cookie dough cups. Click here to view the take-out menu.

The retail shop will be operating with increased safety measures including updated queue lines to maintain social distancing, plexiglass in front of all registers, and added protective film on all credit card processing systems and frequent cleaning of register areas, shopping carts and baskets as well as the retail floor.

Hershey’s Chocolate World will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Hershey’s Chocolate Tours and attractions remain closed.

For more information visit hersheys.com or call 717-534-4900.