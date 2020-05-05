Chocolatetown construction resumes at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Given the guidance and permission from the Commonwealth, construction on the Chocolatetown project resumed as of May 1.

Chocolatetown’s and Hersheypark’s opening dates have been postponed.

Hersheypark is hoping to open in June if the state lifts the closure order.

The VP of Communication at Hershey Entertainment and Resorts says all enhanced health and safety processes and necessary operational protocols set by the Governor, CDC, and the construction industry are being carefully followed to ensure the safety of team members and the contractors onsite.