Christmas tree demand grows as holiday season continues to unwrap

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest weekend for the nearly 1,400 tree farms across Pennsylvania.

Though Friday is the busiest day for tree farmers, the remainder of this weekend will be exceptionally busy with many families looking for outdoor activities during the pandemic.

There’s nothing better than a fresh cut tree and supporting a local tree farm. There are a variety of tree types and some common varieties for our area.

Fraser fir is by far the most popular for its longevity and ability to keep needles. The stiff, open branches are perfect for ornaments. This variety is harder to grow and is more expensive.

A traditional Pennsylvania Christmas tree goes to the douglas fir, which is still popular in our area. The long-needled concolor fir, sought for its citrus smell, can be found at most tree farms.

If you are on a budget this christmas, ask for a scots pine which is the most economical.

Plus, if you are interested in replanting the tree after the holidays, you can’t beat the resilience and growth speed of the Norway spruce.