Church collecting birthday bags for families in need

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The folks at Cornerstone Christian Church know it’s hard enough for some families to put food on the table, let alone throw a birthday party for their kids. That’s why the church wants to make sure everyone feels special on their big day.

“We thought it was really important, regardless of financial needs, that kids can celebrate and they can feel normal,” said Megan Safko, outreach director at Cornerstone Christian Church. “We wanted to take that burden off of families so that they didn’t have to tell their kids they had to do without.”

A simple cake with candles can make any kid feel special. That’s why for the second year, Cornerstone is collecting donations to make birthday bags.

“We’re looking for boxed cake mix, icing, birthday candles, balloons, packs of party plates and then gender-neutral cards that can be signed and given to any kid,” Safko said.

She says the response last year was great and enabled them to put together 189 bags.

“It all goes through the food bank so we don’t get to see direct reactions, but I know every kid loves a birthday and they were just so excited and thankful it was something they didn’t have to worry about providing for their kids,” Safko said.

The generosity of others allows families who visit the Perry County Food Bank not only be able to put food on the table but puts a smile on their faces too.

“People can come here and donate or they can contact our church and we’d be happy to pick up or arrange a time outside of our normal hours,” Safko said.

The deadline to donate is Sunday, Jan. 12. After the second service at the church, they’re hoping to pack 220 bags.