City of Harrisburg announces six portable latrines for public use disaster emergency

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has installed six portable latrines (toilet facilities) in areas throughout the city.

Two portable latrines are at each of the following three locations: at the intersection of Blackberry & River Streets, along S. 10th Street near Mulberry Street Bridge, and along S. 2nd Street below the I-83 overpass (just south of Shipoke).



The Harrisburg Emergency Management Coordinator, Fire Chief Brian Enterline, in coordination with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, identified the three sites for the installations as prime areas that would help serve those without permanent housing.

“During this health emergency the City of Harrisburg is committed to doing everything it can to help its most vulnerable populations,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “These portable latrines will allow those that are homeless to have access to safe, sanitary facilities. Practicing good hygiene is a key to helping slow the spread of the virus.”



Each Port-O-Let has a hand sanitizer dispenser within the unit. The units will be cleaned and re-supplied three times per week. For more information, visit http://cachpa.org/index.php/port-o-let-w-hand-sanitizer-locations-near-encampments-market-square/