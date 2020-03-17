City of Harrisburg suspends street sweeping, ticketing and enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – In a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus the City of Harrisburg has suspended street cleaning until Sunday, March 29.

Residents who park their cars in the streets during street cleaning hours will not be ticketed.

“Hopefully not having to move their cars during street sweeping hours is one less thing for our residents to have to worry about during these difficult times,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

Residents are advised and encouraged to email info@harrisburgpa.gov or use the website form for submitting requests and reporting issues.

For more info call 3-1-1 (if calling from within the City) or 717-255-3040.