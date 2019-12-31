City of Lebanon looks to purchase HACC building, move downtown

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday night, Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to purchase HACC’s Lebanon campus building. The city has offered $2.2 million.

As it stands, the City of Lebanon shares a building with the county on 8th Street.

For years, there’s been talk of the city moving its offices downtown. And as part of Mayor Sherry Capello’s Grow Lebanon 2020 campaign, it turns out that’s what city residents want too.

The perfect space has opened up, as HACC wants to sell its Lebanon campus building at 735 Cumberland Street. If the sale goes through, HACC will still operate classes on the third floor and use lab spaces on the second floor.

Lebanon City Council Vice Chairman Joe Morales says HACC would have five years rent-free, then after that time, would negotiate a rental agreement.

All city departments would move in, including the police department, fire commissioner, and public safety department.

About 10 parking spaces will be added behind the building for the police department.

Morales expects the settlement on the property won’t happen until late 2020 or 2021. He says while the county is looking for more space, the city still needs to negotiate a price to sell their office space in the building.

The goal is to have all city departments move-in by November or December of 2021.