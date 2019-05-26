Civil War veterans honored in Cumberland County

Memorial Day Weekend is a time of reflection and an opportunity to remember those who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Saturday morning, dozens of people gathered in Mt. Holly Springs, Cumberland County, to remember seven African American soldiers who are buried at the cemetery of the Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church.

State Senator Mike Regan, along with Mt. Tabor Preservation and Cumberland County Historical Society honored the seven soldiers, including Elias Parker. Parker served in the U.S. Colored troops during the Civil War, and helped build Mt. Zion AME.

Parker's granddaughter, 87-year-old Harriet Gumby, attended the event. Gumby says that it was an experience that she will never forget. "i continue to be amazed at all the people who not only put on this memorial service," said Gumby, "They also continue to volunteer their time to keep the church alive and its history intact.

Gumby says that her mother is also buried in the cemetery, and she says that made Saturday's service even more memorable.