Clark’s Ferry Tavern in Perry County receives $500K state grant for renovations

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The oldest building in Perry County is one step closer to being renovated.

Clark’s Ferry Tavern in Duncannon recently received a $500,000 state grant.

Built in the late 1700s and later enlarged, the tavern served vital roles as a docking point for the ferry crossing the Susquehanna River.

Later on, the building became an inn, tavern and apartments, as well.

“There’s tremendous heritage and recreational tourism opportunities. This is going to be an economic stimulus for Duncannon and Perry County,” said Glenn Holliman, president of the Historical Society of Perry County.

The goal is to have the building serve as a welcome center, especially for those hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Renovations are expected to cost $1 million.