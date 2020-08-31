Classes at Williams Valley School District cancelled until further notice

WILLIAMS VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 has made back to school difficult for many. Williams Valley School District is the latest district in the Midstate to have problems maneuvering the pandemic while trying to get their kids back to school.

All classes at Williams Valley School District have been canceled until further notice. Students were set to start classes today. They could either attend school online-only or in-person with social distancing guidelines.

Parents and students were contacted Sunday about classes being canceled, because leaders in the district were concerned about issues with live streaming.

An emergency school board meeting will take place tonight, Monday night, at 7:30 P.M.

