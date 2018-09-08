<p>It&#39;s been one week since heavy rain destroyed roads and damaged homes in parts of the Midstate. The cleanup efforts continue.</p><p>Emergency management officials say people are continuing to find damage from last week&#39;s flash floods. Now, their main focus is assessing it, in hopes of getting money to start repairs.&nbsp;</p><p>The grass near Prince Mobile Home Park and Kreutz Creek is full of pieces of the road, destroyed by the flash floods.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;We handed out materials on the restoration companies that are still available,&quot; said &nbsp;Hellam Fire Co. Chief Eric Strittmatter. &quot;We&#39;ve talked to a lot of people that have a significant amount of mud in their basements that they&#39;re trying to get removed.&nbsp;They&#39;re trying to get their utilities put back up.&quot;</p><p>Strittmatter says all but one road in the township is back open. Some were pieced together temporarily, and are only accessible to residents and emergency crews.</p><p>&quot;In a lot of cases where the creeks crossed the roads, the pipes just clogged up with debris&nbsp;and that&#39;s what forced the majority of the water onto the roadways,&quot; said Strittmatter.</p><p>Chanceford and Lower Chanceford townships were hit hard by the rain.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;We still have public reports coming from the township emergency management coordinators as they get around and report more public damage,&quot; said Mark Walters, the public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management.</p><p>The York County Office of Emergency Management says it wants people to continue reporting damage using their online form. There have already been 300 submissions. Gathering data is vital in order to get money to fix damages.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;We take whatever information we get. We give it to the state, and we cross our fingers basically,&quot; said Walters.</p><p>The office says the state then gives that information to the federal government, which decides if it warrants a federal disaster declaration. Officials say if this happens, people with damages could apply for financial help, usually in the form of low-interest loans.</p><p>&quot;If people are overwhelmed or incapable of cleaning their properties, we would encourage them to call 211 and request crisis cleanup services,&quot; said Walters.</p><p>Flood insurance is only issued through the government. It&#39;s required if you live in a flood plain and optional if you don&#39;t.</p><p>Click <a href="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxpELeYQZ9GmYcgQN4qj8U6VWum45g7IJ3I9NtehsUS6qYfg/viewform?fbzx=3900074540799894500">here </a>for the York County form to report damage.&nbsp;</p>