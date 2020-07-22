Cleanup efforts underway after strong wind caused damage in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Storms rolled through Franklin County Tuesday night and caused some serious damage at the former International Marketing Building off of Route 30. The storm’s high winds ripped off the roof.

“It’s destroyed, the whole building is destroyed, it’s a total loss,” said Justin Myers, a construction worker on the property.

Brothers Justin and Clayton Myers have been working on remodeling the building for the past couple of weeks.

“We were remodeling but we were only here for four weeks, we had to demo it, then remodel it,” said Myers.

The building is empty and no one was inside at the time of the storm. The two brothers came back to get to assess the damage; they expect cleanup to take up to a month.

The storm also damaged the roof of a barn in Franklin County. Most of the damage was caused by high winds, with many trees down and reports of power outages.