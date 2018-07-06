Clergy ask to keep child sex abuse report secret

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa (AP) - - Nearly two dozen current and former Roman Catholic clergy members say a grand jury report into child sexual abuse and attempts to cover it up is replete with errors and "improper assertions," and they argue Pennsylvania's Supreme Court shouldn't grant a request to make it public.



The clergy members provided new details about their position Thursday in their lawyers' response to news organizations' effort to have the investigative grand jury report unsealed. They say making it public without revisions will irreparably harm their reputations and deny them the due process the law guarantees.



The response was signed by 18 lawyers. Their clients' identities and sections of the response were blacked out.



The Supreme Court put the release on hold last month. The Associated Press and other news organizations are seeking its release.