(WHTM) — Ahead of the icy conditions that are forecasted to hit the Midstate, many schools and organizations have either delayed or closed altogether for Friday.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

As of 8 pm on Feb. 3, there are 29 closings or delays around the area. These include multiple school districts, certain meals on wheels, and local government service buildings

All closings can be seen by clicking here.