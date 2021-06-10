Code Ninjas franchise opens in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new learning center has opened in Mechanicsburg for kids interested in STEM and coding.

Code Ninjas Harrisburg/Mechanicsburg finally had their ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at their Gateway Drive location, after the COVID-19 pandemic affected its original open date in 2020. The center opened with the help of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, the area’s community, business, and economic support system.

Code Ninjas is a coding center for school-aged children all over the globe to engage kids in exciting activities based in game development, coding, apps, drones, and robotics.

The “kids only” zone also offers technology-driven summer camps to keep minds active and make learning fun.

“This summer we are on a mission to encourage kids in Central Pa. to explore coding and technology, and have a blast along the way,” franchise owner Priya Iyer said. “At Code Ninjas, we are creating a new generation of kids who are not only learning technology, but are gaining critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will transfer to their future careers.”

Code Ninjas has over 500 locations in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more information and see the center’s hours, visit their website.