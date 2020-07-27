Coin shortage impacts businesses, customers

The pandemic is short-changing the economy…literally! You may soon see the effects of it next time you’re at a store.

If there’s a little less jingle in your pocket there’s a reason for that, and by now, you’ve probably seen the signs, there’s a coin shortage.

“It’s due to a couple of different reasons, one the pandemic still has businesses closed down across the country, there’s less coins circulating through the system…But there’s also social distancing measures implemented at the U.S. mint that has resulted in less coins being produced,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager.

The shortage is having a big impact on cash-heavy retailers like convenience stores and gas stations, Sheetz is both.

What does it mean for Sheetz? How is that affecting the business?

It means the same thing it means for all these other businesses, there’s less coins moving through the system.

“Sheetz isn’t in any kind of emergency situation right now in regards to the coin shortage but what we thought was important to get out were some proactive steps we’re asking customers to take so that we don’t get into an emergency situation,” Ruffner said.

Sheetz says the simplest solution is using debit and credit cards. You can also scan items with your phone and pay through the app.

With no idea how long this could last it’s just one more shortage to get used to.

“We’ve heard it said so many times, so many different ways throughout the pandemic. We’re all in this together and this is really just another one of those cases,” Ruffner said.

In the meantime, this is another big blow to businesses and their customers who can only pay in cash.

The nation’s largest grocery chain, Kroger recently made the decision to no longer give exact change and one bank in Wisconsin is actually paying people who turn in their coins.

Federal Reserve officials say they’re confident the coin shortage will be resolved once more of the economy opens and coins go back to being circulated as usual.

Top Stories: