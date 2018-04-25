College announces scholarships for Fortnite players

It’s the international video game phenomenon drawing in over 150-million players worldwide: Fortnite, a battle royale of up to 100 players fighting it out to be the last one standing.

If your kids aren’t playing it, they’re probably watching it. Fortnite is now the most watched game on YouTube gaming and the streaming site Twitch, reportedly bringing in an estimated $126 million in February alone.

Its popularity is undeniable, from rapper Drake to professional athletes celebrating on the field with moves from the video game, but parents and teachers worried about how much time their kids spend on the game now have something new to consider: Fortnite might actually help your kids pay for college.

Ashland University in Ohio announced it will offer scholarships for students who play Fortnite starting next fall.

Ashland is one of 66 U.S. colleges and universities that have joined the National Association of Collegiate Esports since it started in 2016.

Harrisburg University is one of them, offering scholarships for League of Legends, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. Recruiting Esports players is done much the same way varsity athletes are selected.

Harrisburg University’s program is set to launch this fall, with 15 students on full athletic scholarships.