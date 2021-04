LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department has filed felony charges against a 57-year-old man for child pornography.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South 3rd Street where they met a State Parole Agent who had John Szymkiewicz in custody.

The State Parole had located child pornography on Szymkiewicz’s phone during a home check.

Upon the finding, officers filed felony charges against Szymkiewicz for child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.