Columbia Borough Police find missing dog near Rotary Park

by: WHTM Staff

Posted:

(Photo: Columbia Borough Police Department)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police report that a dog was found Thursday around 6 a.m. near Rotary Park. The dog was a small, female, mixed breed, brown puppy that was tied off to a trash can, police say. The dog had a green collar and leash attached.

Anyone with information regarding the dog please contact Officer Bryan Keyser at 717-684-7735.

