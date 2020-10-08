Columbia Borough Police find missing dog near Rotary Park

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police report that a dog was found Thursday around 6 a.m. near Rotary Park. The dog was a small, female, mixed breed, brown puppy that was tied off to a trash can, police say. The dog had a green collar and leash attached.
Anyone with information regarding the dog please contact Officer Bryan Keyser at 717-684-7735.
