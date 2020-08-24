Columbia Borough police investigating after reports of shots fired

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after reports that shots were fired on the 200 block of Union Street early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., a patrolling officer reported hearing fireworks or gunshots. He confirmed with several neighbors who said they heard the same. County dispatch reported several people also calling about gunshots around the same time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411.