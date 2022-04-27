COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man was convicted on five charges relating to child pornography.

Scott Strausbaugh was found guilty by a jury on one charge of disseminating child pornography, two charges of possessing child pornography, and two charges of criminal use of a communication device.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart presented evidence that Strausbaugh had shared multiple digital pictures and videos of children engaging in sexual acts or the simulation of sexual acts on March 5 and 6 of 2020.

Strausbaugh will be given his sentence at a later date.