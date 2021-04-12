Columbia Police investigating hit and run after car strikes house overnight

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car struck a house overnight in Columbia and caused significant damage to the building, making it unsafe for habitation. The house is located at 458 Cherry Street in Columbia Borough.

The vehicle left the scene shortly after the incident. A wall partially collapsed onto a coach in the living room on the first floor. A man and a young child were asleep on the second floor of the building and were not injured.

Debris left at the scene indicate the vehicle was probably a Lexus and the vehicle will have damage to the front end.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.