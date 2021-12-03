Columbia Police need public’s help locating man with dementia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

75-year-old Richard Grimm reportedly walked away from his house on the 100 block of South 5th Street in Columbia Borough around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Grimm is a white male standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing about 180 pounds. Grimm has blue eyes, black hair, and a gray beard. He was wearing blue jeans with a black and white checkered jacket.

If you see Grimm, you are asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.