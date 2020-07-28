Columbia police report missing gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia police report that a gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo has been stolen from the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue.

The car was stolen between 10:30 p.m. on July 24 and 12:45 a.m. July 25. Police say a Samsung cellphone was left in the car as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

