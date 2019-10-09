Sen. Toomey pushes bill with tougher penalties for online predators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is calling for passage of his bill to enhance criminal penalties on sexual predators who use the internet to stalk children.

The Combat Online Predators Act would increase the maximum prison term by five years.

Toomey says his bill was inspired by a Bucks County teen who was cyber-stalked by a friend’s 51-year-old father. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation and counseling but three years later began contacting the girl again.

He was arrested and sentenced to a state prison term of 18 months to seven years.