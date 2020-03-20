Combating the coronavirus in public spaces: gas stations

Gas pumps were known to be full of germs before the coronavirus pandemic. Now as ABC27 continues our conversation about combating the coronavirus in public spaces, we’re learning about what gas stations are doing to keep locations clean.

Many gas stations are taking the coronavirus pandemic day by day. While dining areas are closed, companies are doing their best to keep the pumps and stores open.

Sheetz established an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in sanitation and food safety. It also added daily hours for just cleaning and sanitizing. The company will provide up to an extra two weeks of paid time off to employees who get the virus or who need to quarantine.

Rutter’s is making sure employees clean high-touch surfaces, like food kiosks, fuel pumps, credit card machines, and cash registers. More hand sanitizer stations have been added too.

Sunoco says it’s also doing those things, and creating clear channels of communication for locations to report COVID-19 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says to wash your hands immediately after touching a gas pump and avoid touching your face at all times.

Obviously, essential businesses need workers to stay open. But, companies are still telling employees if they are sick, stay home, and they will make adjustments as needed.

