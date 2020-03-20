Combating the coronavirus in public spaces: restaurants offering takeout, deliveries

Your regular pizza run or bar/restaurant meet-up is going to look different this weekend.

The state has called for the closing of dine-in facilities, only allowing access to take-out and drive-thrus.

The Better Business Bureau recommends businesses be transparent with customers and share exactly what they’re doing to promote health safety and set the example of cleanliness.

The bureau says only change things to prevent the virus from spreading, and not to take advantage of the crisis.

We continue to be encouraged to buy from small businesses to help get them through this statewide shutdown.

Some restaurants are offering delivery for the first time.

The group Destination Carlisle shared a comprehensive list of which of the borough’s businesses are offering what on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, some larger companies, like Starbucks, are modifying things like condiment bars to stop the spread of germs.

Many are encouraging people to use to-go apps and web features where you could pay online, to again limit contact with other people and surfaces.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reminds people to wash their hands after interacting with each other because it’s important to have the least amount of exposures as possible.

“We try to prep our members early to be prepared for this transition,” said Chuck Moran, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association. “So I know a number of my members placed orders so that they had extra to-go boxes, extra soda cups to-go, stuff like that.”

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association says some members who aren’t able to offer takeout are using this time to paint, clean and make repairs.