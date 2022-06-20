HERSHEY, PA. (WHTM) – Comedian Nikki Glaser is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. on the One Night with Nikki Glaser Tour.

The performance is part of a nationwide comedy tour, One Night with Nikki Glaser, that kicks off in July. This will be Glaser’s first performance in Hershey and her only scheduled visit to Pennsylvania on the tour.

According to Glaser’s website, the Hershey show is the last stop currently scheduled on the tour.

Glaser is known for her “shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy” and her variety of podcasts. She has been featured on multiple Comedy Central Roasts including the roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Rob Lowe.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com and presales begin selling on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. General public ticket sales begin June 24 at 10 a.m.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NikkiGlaser.com.