Commissioners launch Reopen and Restore Dauphin County Task Force to help revive businessess and communities

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III are launching the Reopen and Restore Dauphin County Task Force to help establish a plan to recover the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus has always been what’s best for the people of Dauphin County,” said Haste. “This task force will help support businesses and communities and provide best practices for the short- and long-term, understanding that circumstances and needs may change over time.”

Dauphin County has been in the yellow phase since May 29. The county will transition into the green phase on June 19.

“We appreciate these volunteers stepping up to serve on the task force and lay the groundwork for safely getting people back to work and rebuilding the economy,” said Pries, who oversees the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development. “Hearing from health experts, industry leaders and community members is a critical part of the recovery process and helps us address unmet needs.”

According to the Dauphine County Office of the Commissioners, the reopen and Restore Dauphin County Task Force consists of three advisory teams:

· The Business Advisory Team,

· The Public Health and Safety Advisory Team, and

· The Social Services Advisory Team.

“In addition to safely opening businesses and communities, the task force will tackle mental health, hunger, unemployment, addiction and other issues that were compounded by the coronavirus crisis,” said Hartwick, who oversees the county human services agencies. “Our goal is to put Dauphin County in the best position to recover economically and socially, prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus and protect vulnerable populations.”

Information on the task force is available on the county’s website at www.DauphinCounty.org/ReopenAndRestore