Committee takes up Wolf’s gas tax plan

by: Matt Heckel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A hearing was held Monday by the Joint Senate and House Democratic Policy Committee over Gov. Tom Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania plan.

The $4.5 billion plan would fund infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania, funded by a severance tax on natural gas drilling.

“Despite the abundance of natural gas production here, we are the only gas-producing state that does not levy a severance tax on gas drillers,” said Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Some Democrats on the committee expressed concern that the plan would make Pennsylvania more reliant on the natural gas industry over the next 20 years.

Bills to establish Restore PA have been introduced in both the House and Senate.

