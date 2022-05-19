HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that more than $5.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding has been awarded to help four Pennsylvania communities update their water and/or swear systems. Juniata County includes one of the four communities receiving funding.

In Juniata County, $1 million will be used to drill and construct new wells and a water storage tank for the village of McAlisterville, according to a release from the governor’s office. Distribution lines that bring potable water from a nearby spring to McAlisterville were hand-laid in the early 1900s, the release says, and a new storage tank will hold about 150,000 gallons of water and provide residents with an emergency water supply.

Other counties receiving funding include:

Bedford County — $1,671,450 to help with the replacement of a more than 30-year-old wastewater treatment facility

Clinton County — $1,019,386 to complete a freshwater infrastructure system

Northumberland County — $1,518,812 to update the Herndon Borough/Jackson Township water system

“This CDBG funding will help residents receive access to drinkable water, improved services, and help protect public health and safety,” Wolf said in the release. “Most of us take systems like these for granted, and the better quality of life these residents will have as a result of these improvement projects can’t be overstated.”

More information about the CDBG program can be found here.