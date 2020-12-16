Community Accessible Testing and Education mobile COVID-19 unit visits New Holland

GARDEN SPOT, Pa. (WHTM) — The Community Accessible Testing and Education mobile COVID-19 unit, also known as CATE, stopped by the Garden Spot Fire Rescue Station in New Holland Tuesday.

The unit collaborated with Latino Connection and the State Health Department to provide free, onsite COVID-19 testing and safety items for people who may not otherwise have easy access to testing and information.

Jean Cubilette, CATE Project Manager, said, “we help them branch out into communities to reach minority groups such as Hispanics, African Americans, and Native Americans.”

She says educational information was provided in both English and Spanish.

The event was sponsored at Capital Blue Cross. Test results usually take three days.