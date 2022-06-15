LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — The Community and Police Working Group will be hosting a community cookout on Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Culliton Park located in the 200 block of Water Street, located in Lancaster City.

This event is open to the public and will have free food, live music, and more. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the Interim Chief of Police, Richard Mendez, of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The Community & Police Working Group is a group of residents, organization leaders, and city and police administration advocating on behalf of our Black, Brown, and other marginalized communities.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The organization builds trust, collaboration, mutual understanding, and respect among the community and police to create a just, safe, and equitable Lancaster City.