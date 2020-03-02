Community group scores win in Steel-High School District split

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Highspire Education Coalition have been fighting for six years to allow its nearly 280 students to leave the financially and academically struggling Steel-High School District for better education in Middletown.

A Commonwealth Court panel voted on Monday to reverse a Dauphin County judge’s ruling that the coalition’s petition did not have academic merit.

Coalition member Ken Becker says the ruling is a step forward but more work has to be done.

“Still a long way to go,” Becker said. “The Board of Education of Pennsylvania would have to lay out a foundation to move those students to another school district and in this case, we want it to be Middletown.”

Superintendent Travis Waters said he and members of the school board will take a look at all of their options, which possibly includes an appeal.

An Education Department spokesperson said the department is evaluating the ruling.