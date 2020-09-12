Community helps West York police find and arrest violent rape suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York neighborhood can now rest a little safer knowing an accused rapist is behind bars.

Early Tuesday morning West York police say a man tried to break into a home on Market Street, but the homeowner caught him and scared him off.

Then officers say that same man broke into a different home on Filbert Street, threatened a woman with his knife, and raped her.

Detectives were able to get surveillance pictures from nearby cameras and posted them on social media to ask for the public’s help.

West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps said the tips they got from the public led them to arrest 23-year-old D’angelo Manns on Friday morning.

“The police are the public and the public are the police,” Millsaps said. “So by being able to work hand in hand together joining forces to get a violent criminal off the streets it’s very rewarding.”

Police say Manns admitted to the rape and told them he’s homeless and was actually breaking in to try and find food.

Neighbor Anna May said she’s relieved to hear police caught him.

“I’m glad that they caught him, because more than likely it would’ve been more people that he would’ve went after possibly,” May said.

“We have a violent criminal off the streets and we’re relieved and that was our number 1 priority,” Millsaps said.

Neighbors say they won’t forget this.

“I always do lock my doors you know. I pull my blinds down and things too,” May said. “It really does. It makes you afraid.”

For neighbor Nate Rivera it’s a reminder that it’s important for them to look out for each other.

“It’s nerve wracking to hear that something like that could happen in your neighborhood,” Rivera said. “Help each other and kind of keep a vigilance on the area.”

Ultimately, it was thanks to the community looking out for each other that led to Manns being caught.

Chief Millsaps also wants to remind people to be proactive about security measures by making sure to lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings and be careful what you’re revealing on social media.