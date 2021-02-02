Community members donate blood in memory of late Derry Township police officer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday dozens of people came out to a blood drive in Hershey held to honor the memory of a Derry Township Police officer who died last January.

Officer Michael Henry died on January 2, 2020, from injuries he got in a motorcycle accident that happened during a police training event.

While he was fighting for his life in the hospital after the accident he got multiple blood transfusions. Doctors couldn’t save him, but the hope behind the blood drive in his memory is that those donations can help save others.

Officer Henry’s wife Jackie Henry remembers him as a man known for his big frame and an even bigger heart.

“He was a very strong, very kind officer. He really believed in second chances for everyone. He was very fair,” Henry said. “He was also larger than life. He was a big guy and sometimes people would think he was intimidating because of his size.”

His life was dedicated to serving others. He was an Army veteran, a member of the PA National Guard, and spent time as a community officer.

“His whole life was about service. And he really exemplified that in everything he did,” Henry said.

Family friend Kim O’Connell was one of the people who came to the drive to donate on Tuesday. She remembers Officer Henry for his kindness.

“Always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say about everyone, which is really kind of the way I think we all need to be living our lives these days,” O’Connell said. “It’s been many many years since I donated blood. And I said hey this is the perfect opportunity to start doing it again.”

In honor of a man who gave his last heartbeats to service, those who love him are giving to help other hearts beat a little longer.

“Donating blood you get the chance to save someone’s life. Someone you don’t even know and likely have never even met. So it is the ultimate act of kindness,” Henry said.

There is always a need for more blood donations. If you want to give you can sign up here.