Community reaction to Mayor's announcement over taser incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - "So who is accountable? I am! I am accountable as Mayor for existing policies, procedures, training, hiring practices and more," said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

While Lancaster Police's internal review is still being finalized, Mayor Sorace says the officer who tasered Sean Williams was following protocol.

The Mayor says the city's use of force policy states that officers can taser someone who doesn't respond to multiple verbal commands. But local organizations say the commands were confusing, and that the city needs a citizen's review board.

Rafael Diaz is a community activist with Keystone Progress and Lancaster Stands Up. He says the Mayor's announcement isn't shocking to him.

"My reaction to the mayor's announcement that the officer was not going to be fired or suspended is one of great disappointment but unfortunately no surprise," said Diaz.

The incident happened on South Prince Street last week. Williams was feet away from the officer, sitting on the curb when he was tasered.

A group of people at the scene told investigators Williams was acting increasingly erratic, and trying to fight with neighbors.

Police say he had an outstanding arrest warrant for drug and public drunkenness charges.

Terrence Smith lived across the street, and watched the incident as it was happening.

"I don't want to see the cop fired but for his actions, there should be something done. There's people who feel how I'm feeling, that there should be a disciplinary action, and there's some people who feel as though, hey he didn't listen," said Smith.

Williams filed a lawsuit against the officer, saying he was racially profiled, and seeking $75,000 in damages.

"I think it is outrageous that this officer is still patrolling the streets. On behalf of my client, we renew our demand that this be removed from the streets immediately pending investigation," said Brian Mildenberg, Attorney for Sean Williams.

The city says the latest draft of its use of force policy would only allow officers to use tasers while under direct physical confrontation.

The Mayor tells us each officer will have a body camera on their person by next year.