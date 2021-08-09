Community remembers four killed in Steelton house fire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at Mohn Park Sunday to remember the two men and two children who died Friday morning.

The Dauphin County coroner has not yet identified the victims, though participants tell abc27 News the entire community is feeling the loss.

“They are part of our town and part of our heart and that just goes to show there are many people grieving about this,” said Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko.

Neighbors said flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment above raja’s quick mart Friday on South Front Street.

“When things like this happen in Steelton that we come together as a family and a village to show we are there for each other and support each other, and we support each other,” said Ciera Dent, Democratic Mayoral Primary Winner.

Steelton police along with state and county investigators are looking into the fire’s cause.