Companies are hiring thousands of seasonal workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays are fast approaching and major companies are looking to hire seasonal workers that can help fill the millions of orders placed during the season. It’s a huge boost to the local economy.

Unemployment in the Harrisburg area is low, but companies like UPS are preparing for a big holiday season regardless.

To tackle that high demand, the company held an event they dubbed Brown Friday, looking to hire people right on the spot throughout Friday.

UPS is already seeing dozens of applicants looking for seasonal package handler and delivery jobs.

“We need to put on approximately 500 seasonal jobs, not just in this area, not just Harrisburg but nearby cities,” said Henry Vaca, UPS’s Mid-Atlantic District HR director.

Kohl’s is also gearing up for the holiday season, having hired hundreds of people in October, and Amazon is additionally entering the fray, having several warehouses in the area.

“The demand for temporary employees through the holiday season is huge, particularly trying to get packages to the door. and the closer to the Christmas holidays, the busier that it seems to get,” said David Black, the president and CEO of Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC.

For some during the holidays, it’s extra income without a long-term contract. For others, it presents an opportunity for growth after getting a foot in the door.

“We do anticipate in 2020 to have a lot of opportunities and our seasonal employees will be the first ones that we contact based on their performance and how they did,” Vaca said.

Black says with unemployment levels hovering between 3.2 and 3.4 percent, “the fact that they’re still looking for additional seasonal help, that speaks to a very very strong economy. That speaks to opportunity and that helps our region to grow.”

If you missed Friday’s hiring blitz, you can still apply online and set up an interview for each respective company.