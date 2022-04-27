(WHTM) — Several high schools representing Cumberland, Perry, and Dauphin counties took part Wednesday in an annual driving skills and knowledge competition, which aims to make learning to drive more fun for Midstate teens.

“The purpose of today is to have the kids showcase the skills they have learned so far and help them see where they need to learn some more yet,” said Matthew Frampton with South Central Pennsylvania Highway Safety.

The competition was held at Mechanicsburg High School. The top driver this year was Will Hummel of Mechanicsburg, and Mechanicsburg High School won the team competition.