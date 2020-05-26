Concerns reported at a Dauphin County nursing home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Family members and a resident have reached out to abc27 News over concerns about Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Dauphin County.

Kim Berkheimer spoke to us over a month ago about concerns over a lack of communication. Now she says her brother-in-law, Stephen was left in the same room with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The unit manager, I asked her if they moved him out of the room and she said ‘no, we don’t move the people out of the rooms’ and that’s my concern because Stephen tested negative and his roommate tested positive,” said Kim Berkheimer, who’s family members is a resident.

A resident told abc27 that she’s concerned for her health because she’s living on the same floor as positive COVID-19 residents and that staff isn’t wearing gloves. Management at Spring Creek says residents are being separated from those who test positive.

“In some situations it would be a hallway that may have positive and the other hallway would have all negative and what we’ve done in circumstances like that is we’ve separated those with a plastic zipper,” said Mary Ann Chaklos, administrator at Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

When asked about PPE supply, Spring Creek said they have enough.

“We’ve been very fortunate, we had one situation where we were running low on gowns but reached out to the Department of Health and they got us gowns,” said Chaklos.

As of today, there are a total of 190 patients who tested positive for the virus. The Pennsylvania National Guard has been assisting the facility. Spring Creek says management is trying to be as transparent as possible.

“It’s scary, it’s scary for everybody and I’ve been an administrator for over 30 years and I’ve never faced anything like this in my career,” said Chaklos.

Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is encouraging families to reach out to management if they have any questions or concerns.