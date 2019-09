West Hanover Township, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck traveling East on US 22 spilled concrete in the right lane for approximately 6 miles between PA 39 and Zion Church Road.

It happed around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the truck operator unintentionally released the cement chute.

PennDOT, as well as private organizations, are attempting to clean it up.